Belgian Chief of Defense Admiral Michel Hofman, SACEUR General Tod D. Wolter meet

SHAPE, Belgium – Belgian Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman meets with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters during a visit to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on January 22, 2021. During the visit Admiral Hofman and his staff were welcomed by an honour guard before meeting with SACEUR General Wolters, SHAPE leadership and the SHAPE Belgian community. (NATO Photo by SMSgt Frederic Rosaire (FRA))

