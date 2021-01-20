Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, watches an informational video prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 20, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Anderson was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 20:45 Photo ID: 6495155 VIRIN: 210120-F-BO262-1007 Resolution: 4782x2974 Size: 5.48 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.