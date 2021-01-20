Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 1 of 4]

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, signs consent forms prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 20, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Anderson was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Vaccination
    436th Medical Group
    512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
    COVID-19

