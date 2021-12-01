Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Development Center re-opens, hosts ribbon cutting

    Force Development Center re-opens, hosts ribbon cutting

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    James Driscoll, 50th Force Support Squadron Development Flight chief, left, and Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, prepare to cut a ribbon to commemorate the re-opening of the Force Development Center inside of Bldg. 210 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2021. Upgrades include sound-proof walls beneficial for testing and new spaces for staff and the center to hold the College Level Examination Program and the Dantes Subject Standardized Test.

