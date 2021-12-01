James Driscoll, 50th Force Support Squadron Development Flight chief, left, and Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, prepare to cut a ribbon to commemorate the re-opening of the Force Development Center inside of Bldg. 210 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2021. Upgrades include sound-proof walls beneficial for testing and new spaces for staff and the center to hold the College Level Examination Program and the Dantes Subject Standardized Test.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6494987
|VIRIN:
|210112-X-EF662-1001
|Resolution:
|1117x1322
|Size:
|558.83 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Development Center re-opens, hosts ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
