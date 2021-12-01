Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Development Center re-opens, hosts ribbon cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    James Driscoll, 50th Force Support Squadron Development Flight chief, highlights one of the many new features in the education center in Bldg. 210 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado Jan. 12, 2021. Along with new LED screens and computers for Airmen to use, the center also added five new members to assist with duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:52
    VIRIN: 210112-X-EF662-1002
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Force Development Center re-opens, hosts ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 2], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Development Center re-opens
    hosts ribbon cutting

