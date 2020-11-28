Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist [Image 1 of 3]

    I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Along a road - or trail or path - less traveled…Karl Agee, a certified industrial hygienist at Naval Hospital Bremerton, can be found most weekends somewhere on the Kitsap Peninsula putting in pedal power miles on a variety of surfaces, from road to gravel to trail. He logged 2,042 miles last year, averaging a little over 170 miles per month (courtesy photo).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6494975
    VIRIN: 210122-N-HU933-001
    Resolution: 373x367
    Size: 117.54 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist
    I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist
    I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Pedal Power &ndash; Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bicycling
    nhb
    industrial hygienist
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT