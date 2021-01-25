I am Navy Medicine – and Pedal Power – Karl Agee, Certified Industrial Hygienist

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Along a road - or trail or path - less traveled…Karl Agee, a certified industrial...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Along a road - or trail or path - less traveled…Karl Agee, a certified industrial hygienist at Naval Hospital Bremerton, can be found most weekends somewhere on the Kitsap Peninsula putting in pedal power miles on a variety of surfaces, from road to gravel to trail. He logged 2,042 miles last year, averaging a little over 170 miles per month (courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

As a certified industrial hygienist, Karl Agee has a broad scope of responsibilities, which include anticipation, recognition, evaluation, control and management of occupational hazards.



Those same qualities could also describe how he managed to meet the lofty goal of cycling over 2,020 miles – actually 2,042 – in 2,020, for an average of approximately 170 miles a month.



A bicyclist has to anticipate all likely conditions along a chosen route, recognize any potential pitfalls, evaluate the way ahead, control the bicycle and manage possible risks.



Even deal with the elements in the Pacific Northwest.



Agee managed to surpass his monthly average in November, where the average precipitation rendered many outdoor sporting activities – even during the ongoing pandemic outbreak – a soggy commitment which few were willing to engage. He logged 179 miles in what he refers to as ‘Wetvember.’



“Ideally I ride on the road, 30-60 miles per week in good weather. Winter is difficult unless weekend weather is good,” said Agee, adding that when bicycling in inclement weather, a good reference is Rule #9 of the Velominati, a tongue in cheek quirky group of dedicated cycling enthusiasts.



“If you are out riding in bad weather, it means you are a badass. Period. Fair-weather riding is a luxury reserved for Sunday afternoons and wide boulevards. Those who ride in foul weather – be it cold, wet, or inordinately hot – are members of a special club of riders who, on the morning of a big ride, pull back the curtain to check the weather and, upon seeing rain falling from the skies, allow a wry smile to spread across their face. This is a rider who loves the work,” quoted Agee from the group’s charter.



Agee has been in his chosen profession of industrial hygiene for 40 years, and has worked at Naval Hospital Bremerton since 2012. His pastime for pedaling predates his specialized career by a few years and many miles. All the way back to his preschool days.



“From what I can remember, when I was two or three, my parents gave me a tricycle. I took off riding around our large neighborhood for very long periods. My mom got worried and upset that I was not back, and she went looking for me. But I got back home before she did! I did that a few times and she stopped worrying,” Agee recalled.



From those early memories to today, Agee has expanded his cycling to lengthy routes from roadways to roadside to rutted trails.



“Mostly I ride a road bike - I have two - and one that can be ridden on the road and other surfaces. I bought a gravel bike this year that is extremely versatile. It can be ridden on the road, on gravel or dirt roads and trails, and ‘flowy single track’ which is hiking trails, where allowed. It is my winter road bike this year as well as on trails and gravel. All you need to do is swap out wheels with different tires for different surfaces,” explained Agee.



As those who live anywhere on the Kitsap Peninsula can attest, the hilly terrain can be taxing to any bicyclist, let alone walker, runner, hiker, or stroller. When asked the most challenging aspect of cycling in this area, Agee replied, “Kitsap Hills. Only way to deal with them is to ride them, ride them, ride them, and have the right gearing. And keeping up with my riding companions! I am slow.”



The longest ride Agee has done is the Ride from Seattle to Vancouver & Party (RSVP), a two-days, 175-plus course held over the course of the summer.



“The first day was 106 miles, from Seattle to Bellingham,” Agee recalled, noting that other popular multi-cyclist events like the Seattle to Portland and Chilly Hilly on Bainbridge Island are events he hasn’t gotten to, yet.



For those who are thinking about taking up the sport, Agee offers a few words of advice.



“You have to decide what you want out of cycling. If you want a round-town city bike, what are called fitness bikes that have flat handlebars and upright are good,” he explained. “If you want to go long distances, maybe touring, then you need a sturdy bike that can carry luggage. If you want to ride roads, go fast and up hills, then a lightweight road bike is the right choice. If you want to do tricky trails and jumps then a mountain bike will do. There is a wide spectrum of those depending on how serious and technical you want to be. If you want a great all-around bike for the road, trails, gravel and dirt roads and even long distances then the new genre of gravel bikes is perfect. If you want to commute, then you have to look at a sturdy bike that you can mount bags and maybe racks, similar to a touring bike. Or consider an e-bike. Then you have to decide how much you can spend, keeping in mind you will need accessories such as a helmet, pedals and shoes, lights, padded shorts, glasses, gloves and other clothing depending on when you ride and how much. There are a huge variety of bikes available. One should talk with a friend who knows bikes and a bike shop.”



Even if the winter weather is foreboding and availability to use the base gym or local fitness center is (still) curtailed, there are indoor options for a bicyclist, such as using a turbo trainer. The turbo trainer is a static device that can be affixed to a bike’s rear providing resistance effort on a stationary platform to pedal away.



“I have a turbo trainer that I use occasionally. Some who are serious about riding and even racing use them almost daily during the winter. There are even smart trainers that can be read by a bike computer or home computer or mobile device to read and record your data. There are several online training programs that are similar to video games so you can ride and even race with pros from around the world! Those also can be paired to a smart trainer for real-time data,” Agee said.