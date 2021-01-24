Lane County Health and Human Services along with members of the Oregon National Guard and Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers’ conduct a mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic, Jan. 24, 2021 for Lane County residents in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6494894 VIRIN: 210124-Z-CM403-051 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.13 MB Location: EUGENE, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.