Lane County Health and Human Services along with members of the Oregon National Guard and Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers’ conduct a mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic, Jan. 24, 2021 for Lane County residents in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6494888
|VIRIN:
|210124-Z-CM403-002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT