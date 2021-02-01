Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues [Image 2 of 2]

    New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – The COVID-19 vaccine is being made available here on a voluntary basis and on Jan. 2, two key leaders got their first vaccine: Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe (left), commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner, MCoE's senior enlisted leader. Donahoe later discussed availability of the vaccine during a virtual town hall meeting live-streamed Jan. 21. He also announced a partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions, that later took effect Jan. 25.

    (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6494884
    VIRIN: 210102-O-IE830-753
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 47.87 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues [Image 2 of 2], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    holiday block leave
    COVID-19
    MCoE Surgeon

