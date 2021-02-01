New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The COVID-19 vaccine is being made available here on a voluntary basis and on Jan. 2, two key leaders got their first vaccine: Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe (left), commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner, MCoE's senior enlisted leader. Donahoe later discussed availability of the vaccine during a virtual town hall meeting live-streamed Jan. 21. He also announced a partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions, that later took effect Jan. 25.



(U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

