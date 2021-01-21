New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe (left), commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, held a virtual town hall meeting live-streamed Jan. 21 in which he announced a partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions here and discussed availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also speaking during the town hall were Col. Matthew Scalia (center), commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning, and MCoE's Surgeon, Lt. Col. Ethan Miles..



(U.S. Army photo by Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

