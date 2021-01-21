Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues

    New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Franklin Fisher 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe (left), commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, held a virtual town hall meeting live-streamed Jan. 21 in which he announced a partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions here and discussed availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also speaking during the town hall were Col. Matthew Scalia (center), commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning, and MCoE's Surgeon, Lt. Col. Ethan Miles..

    (U.S. Army photo by Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New order eases some pandemic restrictions at Fort Benning, vaccination effort continues [Image 2 of 2], by Franklin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    holiday block leave
    COVID-19
    MCoE Surgeon

