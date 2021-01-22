210122-N-RC007-1005
EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Yvonne Acosta from Indianapolis, Ind., cleans dishes aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Jan. 22, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6494877
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-RC007-1005
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|540.68 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210122-N-RC007-1005 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT