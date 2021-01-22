210122-N-RC007-1004

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) Lt. Brian Aninzo from Conroe, Texas, stands watch as the officer of the deck (OOD) aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Jan. 22, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210122-N-RC007-1004 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.