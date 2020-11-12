Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 334th Training Squadron used innovation funds to modernize airfield maintenance training through virtual reality equipment. In fiscal year 2020, up to $450,000 was awarded to the 81st Training Wing Wing Staff Agencies, 81st Training Group, 81st Contracting Squadron, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron and 81st Security Forces Squadron for technology and process improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6494729
    VIRIN: 201211-F-LS100-1019
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funding efficiency across Keesler [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    modern
    innovative
    fiscal
    2020

