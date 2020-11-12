Funding efficiency across Keesler

The 334th Training Squadron used innovation funds to modernize airfield maintenance training through virtual reality equipment. In fiscal year 2020, up to $450,000 was awarded to the 81st Training Wing Wing Staff Agencies, 81st Training Group, 81st Contracting Squadron, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron and 81st Security Forces Squadron for technology and process improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

