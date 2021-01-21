Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Matthew O'Brien, survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist with the 212th Rescue Squadron simulates combat search and rescue tactics in Southcentral Alaska by practicing UHF/VHF radio communications Jan. 21, 2021, as part of Operation Noble Defender. Noble Defender is a North American Air Defense Command Arctic air defense operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly Willett/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6494699 VIRIN: 210120-Z-SV928-1002 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 4.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 176th Wing Airman participate in Noble Defender exercise [Image 4 of 4], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.