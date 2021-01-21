Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Wing Airman participate in Noble Defender exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    176th Wing Airman participate in Noble Defender exercise

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Matthew O'Brien, survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist with the 212th Rescue Squadron simulates combat search and rescue tactics in Southcentral Alaska by practicing UHF/VHF radio communications Jan. 21, 2021, as part of Operation Noble Defender. Noble Defender is a North American Air Defense Command Arctic air defense operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly Willett/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:35
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    176th Wing
    210th Rescue Squadron
    211th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron
    NORADONE

