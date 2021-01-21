176th Wing Airman participate in Noble Defender exercise

Members of the 210th and 211th rescue squadrons simulate combat search and rescue tactics in Southcentral Alaska by practicing helicopter air-to-air refueling Jan. 21, 2021, as part of Operation Noble Defender. Noble Defender is a North American Air Defense Command Arctic air defense operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly Willett/Released)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US