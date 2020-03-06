Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", conduct situational training exercises, June 3, at Fort Campbell.
"It's good to get back to collective training, especially at the platoon level," said Capt. Kyle Meariman, commander of A Co., 1-26 Inf. "We had a few months of virtual work; now we're getting back to physically training to make sure we build lethality."
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6494681
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-FG611-004
|Resolution:
|4150x2787
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
