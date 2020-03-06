Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", conduct situational training exercises, June 3, at Fort Campbell.

"It's good to get back to collective training, especially at the platoon level," said Capt. Kyle Meariman, commander of A Co., 1-26 Inf. "We had a few months of virtual work; now we're getting back to physically training to make sure we build lethality."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6494681 VIRIN: 200603-A-FG611-004 Resolution: 4150x2787 Size: 3.09 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.