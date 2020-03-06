Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", conduct situational training exercises, June 3, at Fort Campbell.

"It's good to get back to collective training, especially at the platoon level," said Capt. Kyle Meariman, commander of A Co., 1-26 Inf. "We had a few months of virtual work; now we're getting back to physically training to make sure we build lethality."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6494670 VIRIN: 200603-A-FG611-003 Resolution: 4339x3456 Size: 6.63 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.