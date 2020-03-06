Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell [Image 3 of 4]

    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", conduct situational training exercises, June 3, at Fort Campbell.
    "It's good to get back to collective training, especially at the platoon level," said Capt. Kyle Meariman, commander of A Co., 1-26 Inf. "We had a few months of virtual work; now we're getting back to physically training to make sure we build lethality."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6494670
    VIRIN: 200603-A-FG611-003
    Resolution: 4339x3456
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell
    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell
    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell
    Situational Training Exercise at Fort Campbell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT