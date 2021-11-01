Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program [Image 2 of 2]

    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retired Air Force Col. Kevin Riley, the senior aerospace science instructor at Austintown Fitch’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, reviews a quiz with his students, Jan. 11, 2021, Austintown, Ohio. The mission of the JROTC program is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community. Students at the Austintown Fitch program are taught military drill and history, the science of flight and various life skills. JROTC instructors follow predetermined COVID-19 guidelines such as the wearing of protective masks when not formally instructing classrooms and maintaining social distancing standards when actively instructing students. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

    JROTC
    ReserveReady

