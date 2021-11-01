Retired Air Force Col. Kevin Riley, the senior aerospace science instructor at Austintown Fitch’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, reviews a quiz with his students, Jan. 11, 2021, Austintown, Ohio. The mission of the JROTC program is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community. Students at the Austintown Fitch program are taught military drill and history, the science of flight and various life skills. JROTC instructors follow predetermined COVID-19 guidelines such as the wearing of protective masks when not formally instructing classrooms and maintaining social distancing standards when actively instructing students. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:19 Photo ID: 6494671 VIRIN: 210111-F-UU934-788 Resolution: 6254x4467 Size: 991.67 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.