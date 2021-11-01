Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program [Image 1 of 2]

    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Four Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps guidons stand in a JROTC classroom, Jan. 11, 2021, at Austintown Fitch High School, Ohio. The mission of the JROTC program is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community. Students at the Austintown Fitch program are taught military drill and history, the science of flight and various life skills. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6494669
    VIRIN: 210111-F-UU934-1031
    Resolution: 6328x5062
    Size: 786.06 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program
    910th Airmen boost Austintown’s fledgling JROTC program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

    TAGS

    JROTC
    ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT