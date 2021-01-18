The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities

A 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman conducts vehicle maneuvers while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise on Jan. 20, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The exercise ensures deployment-ready Airmen capable to operate in a CBRNE environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

