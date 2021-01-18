A 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman conducts vehicle maneuvers while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise on Jan. 20, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The exercise ensures deployment-ready Airmen capable to operate in a CBRNE environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6494533
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-AR051-1168
|Resolution:
|5599x3999
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
