Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities [Image 2 of 5]

    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman conducts vehicle maneuvers while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise on Jan. 20, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The exercise ensures deployment-ready Airmen capable to operate in a CBRNE environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:50
    Photo ID: 6494533
    VIRIN: 210120-F-AR051-1168
    Resolution: 5599x3999
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities
    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities
    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities
    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities
    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    ground transportation
    LRS
    exercise
    MOPP gear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT