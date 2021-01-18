Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities [Image 1 of 5]

    The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman of the 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a wrecker during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise at the ground transportation complex on Jan. 20, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.Twelve Airmen in the LRS ground transportation element demonstrated their ability to perform their mission-essential tasks while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:50
    VIRIN: 210120-F-AR051-1084
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    CBRNE
    ground transportation
    LRS
    exercise
    MOPP gear

