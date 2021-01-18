An Airman of the 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a wrecker during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise at the ground transportation complex on Jan. 20, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.Twelve Airmen in the LRS ground transportation element demonstrated their ability to perform their mission-essential tasks while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6494532
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-AR051-1084
|Resolution:
|5049x3606
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT