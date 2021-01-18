The 377th LRS conducts multi-level exercise, demonstrates capabilities

An Airman of the 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a wrecker during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) exercise at the ground transportation complex on Jan. 20, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.Twelve Airmen in the LRS ground transportation element demonstrated their ability to perform their mission-essential tasks while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

