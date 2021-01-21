COVID vaccines at Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Haley Lecomte, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, left, applies a bandage to Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, right, after administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. The vaccine was initially distributed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is covered by the military healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US