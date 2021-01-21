Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID vaccines at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5]

    COVID vaccines at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Haley Lecomte, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, left, applies a bandage to Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, right, after administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. The vaccine was initially distributed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is covered by the military healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID vaccines at Tyndall [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    virus
    vaccine
    Tyndall
    COVID

