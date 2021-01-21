COVID vaccines at Tyndall

U.S. Air Force 325th Medical Group Airmen stand up a Coronavirus vaccine distribution center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. The vaccine was recently made available to personnel at military installations and was vetted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as being a safe and effective defense against the pandemic virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

