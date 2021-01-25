Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing on CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Romeo Sali, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Sasebo, administers a pre-travel COVID-19 test onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 25, 2021. Per Department of Defense instruction, BHC Sasebo has begun providing COVID-19 tests from Monday through Friday for personnel requiring documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of international travel to the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 04:55
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Begins onboard CFAS

