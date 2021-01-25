Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Romeo Sali, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Sasebo, assists patients requiring pre-travel COVID-19 tests onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 25, 2021. Per Department of Defense instruction, BHC Sasebo has begun providing COVID-19 tests from Monday through Friday for personnel requiring documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of international travel to the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

