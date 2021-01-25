SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Romeo Sali, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Sasebo, assists patients requiring pre-travel COVID-19 tests onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 25, 2021. Per Department of Defense instruction, BHC Sasebo has begun providing COVID-19 tests from Monday through Friday for personnel requiring documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of international travel to the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 04:55
|Photo ID:
|6494204
|VIRIN:
|210125-N-CA060-0047
|Resolution:
|3889x2778
|Size:
|819.45 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing on CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Begins onboard CFAS
