SAILORS TRAIN ON M240 MACHINE GUN

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Morgan Nguyen from Wichita, Kan., clears a M240 machine gun during a dry fire training, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 21, 2021. Nguyen serves as a crew served weapons instructor with the camp’s Ordnance Operations department. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021