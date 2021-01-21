CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ronald Reeves from Las Vegas, looks through the sights of a M240 machine gun during a dry fire training in preparation for an upcoming qualification course, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 21, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 11:22
|Photo ID:
|6493846
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-RF885-010
|Resolution:
|7034x5435
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAILORS TRAIN ON M240 MACHINE GUN [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
