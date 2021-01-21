SAILORS TRAIN ON M240 MACHINE GUN

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ronald Reeves from Las Vegas, looks through the sights of a M240 machine gun during a dry fire training in preparation for an upcoming qualification course, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 21, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

