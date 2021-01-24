CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kevin Nolan of East Islip, New York, right, plays the boatswain’s whistle as newly pinned Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Kara Budreau of Elk River, Minn., left, prepares to walk past the sideboys during the Camp Lemonnier’s Chief’s Pinning and Advancement ceremony, Jan. 24, 2021.

The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor’s career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 11:18 Photo ID: 6493840 VIRIN: 210124-N-RF885-0091 Resolution: 3274x2576 Size: 2.33 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: EAST ISLIP, NY, US Hometown: ELK RIVER, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAMP LEMONNIER’S NEW CHIEFS PINNED IN NAVY TRADITION [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.