CAMP LEMONNIER’S NEW CHIEFS PINNED IN NAVY TRADITION

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Chief Selects stand at attention prior to being pinned in Camp Lemonnier’s Chief’s Pinning and Advancement ceremony, Jan. 24, 2021. The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor’s career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

