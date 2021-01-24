Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER’S NEW CHIEFS PINNED IN NAVY TRADITION [Image 6 of 7]

    CAMP LEMONNIER’S NEW CHIEFS PINNED IN NAVY TRADITION

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Chief Selects stand at attention prior to being pinned in Camp Lemonnier’s Chief’s Pinning and Advancement ceremony, Jan. 24, 2021. The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor’s career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6493841
    VIRIN: 210124-N-RF885-0039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAMP LEMONNIER’S NEW CHIEFS PINNED IN NAVY TRADITION [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Chief Pinning
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CLDJ

