Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield and Command Sgt. Maj. David Moore pose for photo with SENAN Comisionado Edson Castillo and SENAFRONT Comisionado Director Ronald Jaen before Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 20, 2021. JTF-Bravo’s relationship with Panama is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is inextricably tied to a shared focus on meeting the challenges of tomorrow through cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 22:19
|Photo ID:
|6493620
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-LG031-1094
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT