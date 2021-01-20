Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury

    PANAMA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield and Command Sgt. Maj. David Moore pose for photo with SENAN Comisionado Edson Castillo and SENAFRONT Comisionado Director Ronald Jaen before Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 20, 2021. JTF-Bravo’s relationship with Panama is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is inextricably tied to a shared focus on meeting the challenges of tomorrow through cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 22:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21
    CENTAM Guardian

