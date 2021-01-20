Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury

    Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury

    PANAMA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo leadership meets with SENAN Comisionado Edson Castillo and SENAFRONT Comisionado Director Ronald Jaen after arriving for Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 20, 2021. JTF-Bravo’s relationship with Panama is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is inextricably tied to a shared focus on meeting the challenges of tomorrow through cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs

    TAGS

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21
    CENTAM Guardian

