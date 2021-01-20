Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury

Joint Task Force-Bravo leadership meets with SENAN Comisionado Edson Castillo and SENAFRONT Comisionado Director Ronald Jaen after arriving for Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 20, 2021. JTF-Bravo’s relationship with Panama is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is inextricably tied to a shared focus on meeting the challenges of tomorrow through cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

