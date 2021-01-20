Joint Task Force-Bravo leadership meets with SENAN Comisionado Edson Castillo and SENAFRONT Comisionado Director Ronald Jaen after arriving for Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 20, 2021. JTF-Bravo’s relationship with Panama is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is inextricably tied to a shared focus on meeting the challenges of tomorrow through cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 22:19
|Photo ID:
|6493619
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-LG031-1026
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo arrives for Exercise Mercury [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT