    1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment March to U.S. Capitol Building for Group Photo [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment March to U.S. Capitol Building for Group Photo

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment stand in formation in front of the U.S. Capitol building for a group photo in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to support federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6493456
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-OV020-2004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment March to U.S. Capitol Building for Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

