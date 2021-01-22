U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment stand in formation in front of the U.S. Capitol building for a group photo in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to support federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 15:16 Photo ID: 6493456 VIRIN: 210122-Z-OV020-2004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.9 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment March to U.S. Capitol Building for Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.