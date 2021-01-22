1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment March to U.S. Capitol Building for Group Photo

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment file into place on the U.S. Capitol building steps for a group photo in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

