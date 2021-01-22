58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Soldiers with the 58th Troop Command Brigade Staff, Maryland National Guard, pose for a group photo near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

