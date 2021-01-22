Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building

    58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 58th Troop Command Brigade Staff, Maryland National Guard, pose for a group photo near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6493450
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-OV020-3011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.44 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building
    58TH Troop Command Brigade Staff Group Photo at U.S. Capitol Building

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

