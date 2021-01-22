MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations

A hand hygiene station is posted at the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Goettge Memorial Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2021. Beginning Jan. 25, 2021, II MEF medical personnel will be able to provide vaccinations for any eligible personnel from the command at the rate of 3000 per day. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021
Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US