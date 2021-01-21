Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 8]

    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Stations have been set up at Goettge Memorial Field House, on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2021 to support a mass COVID-19 vaccination center for II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) members. Beginning Jan. 25, 2021, II MEF medical personnel will be able to provide vaccinations for any eligible personnel from the command at the rate of 3000 per day. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6492709
    VIRIN: 210121-M-JQ384-1009
    Resolution: 5660x3773
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations
    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune posts signs at the Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Combat Readiness
    MCIEAST
    II MEF
    Goettge Field House
    MCB Camp Lejeune: COVID19USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT