Stations have been set up at Goettge Memorial Field House, on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2021 to support a mass COVID-19 vaccination center for II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) members. Beginning Jan. 25, 2021, II MEF medical personnel will be able to provide vaccinations for any eligible personnel from the command at the rate of 3000 per day. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6492709
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-JQ384-1009
|Resolution:
|5660x3773
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune prepares Goettge Field House for II Marine Expeditionary Force COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
