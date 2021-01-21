The Coast Guard holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6492592
|VIRIN:
|210121-G-LB502-050
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|VALLEJO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT