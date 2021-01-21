Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility

Lt. Pantelis Vasilarakis, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco's logistics department deputy, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new search and rescue facility at Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

