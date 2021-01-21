Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Lt. Pantelis Vasilarakis, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco's logistics department deputy, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new search and rescue facility at Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    VIRIN: 210121-G-LB502-998
    Location: VALLEJO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    groundbreaking
    Coast Guard
    California
    Vallejo

