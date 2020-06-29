Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Factory employee retires after 37 years of service

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center said farewell to Alice Ashley June 29 as she began her retirement after 37 years of service. She was presented with her certificate of retirement and pin, a "piece of the Rock" and an American flag flown over the Capitol. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

    This work, Factory employee retires after 37 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    factory
    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

