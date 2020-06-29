Factory employee retires after 37 years of service

Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center said farewell to Alice Ashley June 29 as she began her retirement after 37 years of service. She was presented with her certificate of retirement and pin, a "piece of the Rock" and an American flag flown over the Capitol. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

