Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 229th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand guard Jan 20, 2021, during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 11:41 Photo ID: 6492155 VIRIN: 210120-Z-YS381-4003 Resolution: 5828x3979 Size: 13.85 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia National Guard Soldiers support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.