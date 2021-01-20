Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stand guard Jan 20, 2021, during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 11:41 Photo ID: 6492152 VIRIN: 210120-Z-YS381-3010 Resolution: 4526x2752 Size: 8.21 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia National Guard Soldiers support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.