A 29-foot vessel collided with a 30-foot vessel, Jan.20, 2021, 13 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida. Commercial salvage crews separated the 29-foot vessel off the stern of the 30-foot vessel, secured the flooding and safely towed both vessels to Taylor Creek. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 09:05
|Photo ID:
|6491997
|VIRIN:
|210120-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT PIERCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assisted 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT