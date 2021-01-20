Coast Guard assisted 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce

A 29-foot vessel collided with a 30-foot vessel, Jan.20, 2021, 13 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida. A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew embarked the seven individuals and safely transported them to Station Fort Pierce with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

