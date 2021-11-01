Security forces welcomes newest military working dog

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jakob D. Meaney, an 18th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, poses as a person in custody to help Zso Zso, a military working dog, and his handler, Staff Sgt. Kevin M. Santos, simulate escorting apprehended persons at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The military working dogs go through months of training which includes navigating obstacle courses, detection tests, and memorization of commands to ensure they’re prepared to handle their job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

