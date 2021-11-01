Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security forces welcomes newest military working dog

    Security forces welcomes newest military working dog

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 18th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo alongside Zso Zso, a military working dog at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The military working dogs go through months of training which includes navigating obstacle courses, detection tests, and memorization of commands to ensure they’re prepared to handle their job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 00:16
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Security forces welcomes newest military working dog [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    USPACOM
    security forces
    training
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

