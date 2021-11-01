Security forces welcomes newest military working dog

Members from the 18th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo alongside Zso Zso, a military working dog at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021. The military working dogs go through months of training which includes navigating obstacle courses, detection tests, and memorization of commands to ensure they’re prepared to handle their job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

