Oklahoma National Guard provides security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma National Guard, stands watch near the U.S. Capitol building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US